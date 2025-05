1 killed, 1 injured in I-88 crash; WB lanes closed in western suburbs

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another injured in a crash on I-88 in the western suburbs Tuesday morning, illinois State police said.

The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. and has blocked all westbound lanes of I-88 between I-355 and Route 53.

Police said the crash involved two passenger vehicles and one person was pronounced dead on the scene and a second person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.