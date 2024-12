Crash blocks lanes on I-55 expressway in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes of the Stevenson Expressway in southwest suburban Willowbrook Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near Route 83.

The crash reportedly involved seven vehicles.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Authorities had closed all southbound lanes as they work to clear the crash. BY around 6:30 a.m., all lanes were back open.

Further details were not immediately available.