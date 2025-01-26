Deadly crash shuts down I-55 in southwest suburbs, Illinois State Police say

The crash happened on Sunday at about 3:08 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-55 at the Tri-State Tollway.

The crash happened on Sunday at about 3:08 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-55 at the Tri-State Tollway.

The crash happened on Sunday at about 3:08 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-55 at the Tri-State Tollway.

The crash happened on Sunday at about 3:08 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-55 at the Tri-State Tollway.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A fatal crash shut down lanes of I-55 near Burr Ridge, according to Illinois Sate police.

The crash happened on Sunday at about 3:08 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-55 at the Tri-State Tollway.

ISP confirmed the crash was deadly but did not release more information about the victims.

As of 7:15 a.m. southbound lanes of I-55 were shut down and the I-294 northbound ramp to southbound I-55 was also closed.

Traffic was being diverted to La Grange Road. Roads are expected to open by 9 a.m., ISP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times