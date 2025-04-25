Semi hauling pipes overturns in Lake County, video shows

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi hauling pipes crashed in the north suburbs on Friday, causing major traffic delays in the area.

The crash happened on the northbound IL-Route 53 exit ramp to westbound Lake Cook Road.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6 a.m.

Video shows most of the large blue pipes scattered in the ditch next to the road.

It appeared that Lake County officials allowed the roadway to open, however, traffic was already backed up.

No injuries have not been reported.

