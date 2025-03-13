Video shows semi fiery crash on EB I-290 near Elmhurst

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A fiery crash caused some delays in the west suburbs on Thursday morning.
The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-290 near St. Charles Road near Elmhurst.
Chopper 7 captured as a gray car was lodged under a semi at about 6:55 a.m.
So far, police have yet to release any information. It is unknown if anybody was injured in the crash.
Two lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.
SEE ALSO | Semi hanging off bridge impacts traffic near Addison, video shows