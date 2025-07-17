Chicago area youth soccer players compete for chance at trip to Spain to train with Real Madrid

The search for soccer stars in Chicago! Tryouts are taking place for a chance to train with the Real Madrid team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the region's finest soccer players are seeing if they have what it takes to take their skills to the next level, training alongside legendary club Real Madrid.

Taking to the pitch were dozens of the Midwest's rising soccer stars are hoping to kick their talents to the world stage.

"They've got this great chance today to try out, show us not only their soccer acumen, but also their attitude and how they influence their community," Pam Nisevich Bede of Abbott said.

Healthcare company Abbott and soccer club Real Madrid hosted tryouts out at Lake View High School for the "Abbott Dream Team" a chance for two lucky athletes to present their skills in front of some of the sport's top coaches.

The lucky players selected will have the chance to showcase their skills and learn from Real Madrid through an all-expenses paid trip to Spain, specifically at the club's official training facilities.

And who better to help guide the up-and-coming athletes and assist in leading tryouts than American soccer legend Clint Dempsey, a former forward for the US Men's National Team.

Dempsey has these words of wisdom for the young athletes striving for success in the game.

"I think it's important to not try and be something your not," Dempsey said. "Do the things that made you fall in love with the game. That will show and give you success."

The athletes descended on the North Side from across the Chicago area, working through a number of drills.

Elizabeth Semenec came all the way from Cleveland, Ohio. Semenec says this rare opportunity would be a dream come true.

"That is my dream to train overseas and play overseas someday," Semenec said. " I am willing to drive for that."

Others like William Cuozzi from Indiana said training in front of a legend like Dempsey levels the playing field.

"Opportunities like this are terrific for players who may have gone under the radar or not have had the opportunity to begin with. Especially because it's so accessible. It's free," Cuozzi said.

From the North Side to the other side of the globe a goal each of these players is hoping to score.

The two players picked to head to Spain won't just be able to train with Real Madrid and work with their coaching staff, they'll also get to attend a Real Madrid match.