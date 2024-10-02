Chicago band gets stuck in North Carolina during Hurricane Helene, comforts community with music

CHICAGO (WLS) -- What began as a weeklong recording session turned into an ordeal band mates will never forget.

They're now home in Chicago following a 17-hour drive.

"We made it out safely by pure luck. We found gas. We found a back road," said Sneezy vocalist Brett O'Connor.

O'Connor and keyboardist Danny Bauer are members of the band Sneezy, whose high energy music, for a brief moment. brought relief to some who had lost everything.

"We're all scared and confused and worried and not able to contact our loved-ones, and people just got a chance to just sit and listen to music," Bauer said.

Sneezy was in Asheville, North Carolina to record a new album when Helene brought devastating rains that washed away roads and critical infrastructure.

"We have so many friends, so many loved ones that are still down there that are trapped," O'Connor said.

A music venue owned by the band's manager was one of a few businesses that didn't lose power, so the band and others mobilized to serve hot food to storm victims.

"It was wild to see how grateful people were to just wait in line for hours for two slices of pizza," Bauer said.

The band's music also offered refuge, including for a wedding party whose big day had been ruined.

"I sang "Lean on Me," and the whole room just started crying, and I'm like 'Oh, my gosh,'" O'Connor said.

"Just to be humble and recognize that everything we have that's around us could go away in an instant," Bauer said.

Those band mates told their story, in part, to draw more attention to the plight of those storm victims but also expressed optimism that they can and will rebuild.