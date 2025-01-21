Chicago Bears officially name Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson as new head coach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have officially named former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach.

The team made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

"A proven leader with winning pedigree and a mind toward innovation, we are excited to welcome Ben and his family to Chicago as our Head Coach," said Bears General Manager Ryan Poles.

Johnson, who has been the Lions' offensive coordinator the past three seasons, will fill the job vacated when Matt Eberflus was fired during the season.

Johnson, 38, was available to be hired after the Lions, who were the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs, were stunned on Saturday night by the Washington Commanders.

The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach, sources told ESPN.

He has rebuffed interest from teams the past few years but now will take over in Chicago to coach quarterback Caleb Williams, who said earlier this month that he was intrigued by Johnson's offense with the Lions.

"I am thankful to George, Kevin, Ryan and the entire organization for presenting me and my family with this tremendous opportunity. Having been on the opposing sideline, I can attest to how passionate Bears fans are about this city and their team, and I am honored to be their Head Coach," Johnson said in a statement Tuesday.

Johnson, known for his innovative play calling, coached the Lions to top-10 offenses the past two seasons, including second overall this year and No. 1 in points scored when they finished 15-2.

"Saw the news on my phone about Ben Johnson. I obviously knew about Notre Dame already, people getting excited for that, and then the Ben Johnson thing is just like bam, bam, sort of double whammy," said Bears fan Ethan Kirk.

The Bears finished 5-12 this season, last in the NFC North standings.

EPSN contributed to this report.

