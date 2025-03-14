New renderings show proposed Bears' stadium at Michael Reese Hospital site

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new player emerging in the Chicago Bears effort to move into a new Lakefront stadium.

Chicago's Farpoint Development released new renderings for a potential Bronzeville stadium.

The $3.2 billion plan calls for private financing to build a domed stadium on the old Michael Reese hospital site.

"As we continue our infrastructure work on the Bronzeville Lakefront site, we would love to make it home to the Chicago Bears, but regardless, we will continue the work needed to make it Chicago's premier mixed-use community," Farpoint founding principal Scott Goodman said.

The privately financed plan includes a 20-acre park bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The group has not met with Chicago Bears brass.

In the past, the Bears have rejected the site, saying it was too narrow and presented engineering and security challenges because of Metra tracks on the property.

In April, the Bears released plans for a new state-of-the art stadium on the lakefront next to Soldier Field, their current home.

The Bears still own the $197 million 326-acre site in Arlington Heights.

