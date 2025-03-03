Chicago Bears resume evaluation process for potentially building new stadium at Arlington Park site

The Chicago Bears have resumed their evaluation process for potentially building a new stadium at the old Arlington Park site.

Team president Kevin Warren confirmed the move in a recent letter to the mayor of Arlington Heights.

The Bears have been publicly advocating for a new lakefront stadium downtown Chicago, but have kept the Arlington Heights option open, since purchasing the old racetrack property in 2023.

The village board there passed an agreement in December to lower property taxes at the site.

Mayor Tom Hayes said he and village officials expect to get the team's traffic report "very soon" - perhaps within the next week, since work had already begun on it before the Bears shifted plans to developing a new Chicago lakefront stadium, ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.

The financial study is expected at village hall shortly thereafter, Hayes said.

On Monday night, Hayes and village trustees are set to approve an amended agreement with their own traffic consultant that will evaluate and vet the Bears' study once it arrives.

The Chicago Bears say they are committed to breaking ground on a new stadium this year.

Bears President Kevin Warren says the team would still like to see that stadium built in Chicago.

Last year, the team unveiled plans for a new lakefront stadium but have faced problems securing financing.