Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte writes children's book 'My Hair Can'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legendary Chicago Bears running back Matt Forté has released a new children's book.

Over his 10-year career, Forté made two Pro Bowl appearances, and he is still one of only six running backs in history to record 100-plus receptions in a season.

Now Forté is starting a new chapter as the author of the new children's book "My Hair Can."

This rhyming picture book invites girls and boys to embrace their hair with an uplifting reminder of their self-worth.