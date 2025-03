Chicago Bears trade with Kansas City Chiefs for All-Pro offensive lineman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears continue to overhaul their offensive line by trading for All-Pro Joe Thuney of the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Thuney, 32, has been named All-Pro each of the last two seasons and has made the Pro Bowl for the past three seasons.

The Bears are sending a 2026 fourth round pick to the Chiefs.

The trade comes a day after the Bears acquired offensive lineman Jonah Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.