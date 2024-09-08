Our Chicago: Black Fire Brigade helping trains hundreds of teens, aspiring first responders

'If they can't see us, they can't become us'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When disaster strikes Chicago firefighters and paramedics are often the first on the scene.

But there's a clear disparity on who is answering that call for help.

City data shows the Chicago Fire Department's workforce is about 63% white and 90% male. Only about 14.4% of the department is Black, even though African-Americans makeup about 30% of Chicago's population.

Quention Curtis, a 37-year veteran and CFD fire lieutenant, He founded the Black Fire Brigade in 2018.

The goal is to train and get more Black first responders hired.

""If they can't see us, they can't become us," said Curtis.

Chicago-based Black Fire Brigade is working to get teens off the streets and trained and hired as first responders.

Since it's inception the brigade has put over 755 kids through their program that includes training to become a police officer, firefighter, paramedic and EMT.

"Our whole premise is to get kids off the street and to become first responders," said Curtis. "If you teach a kid to save a life, they are going to be less likely to save one."

Aailiyah Muhammad recently graduated from the program. She's now a newly minted EMT and paramedic.

Muhammad, who grew up on the West Side of Chicago recalls the day one of her friends got shot right in front of her.

"I didn't know what to do. I didn't have the skills set and from that moment on it inspired me to get into this field," she said,.

"It's important that Black firefighters and Black police officers work in the Black community so kids get a chance to dream and to see themselves like I did," said Curtis.

Part Two

Chicago-based Black Fire Brigade is working to get teens off the streets and trained and hired as first responders.

The Black Fire Brigade offers a four week, tuition-free course.

"The great thing about this program is when they're done they have a national license," said Curtis. "They can work anywhere in the United States."

Muhammad, who is also a single mother of a 6-year-old boy, said the program opened many doors for her.

"It changed my life, it changed my son's life too," she said.

Considered the number-one crime prevention program in the state, the Black Fire Brigade is also getting hands-on experience by working at festivals and large-scale events like NASCAR.

"We can really impact crime in our community if we do what's necessary," said Curtis.

"We live in the streets of Chicago and we deal with gun violence a lot. So to be able to save a life. That's a win for me," said Muhammad.

But Curtis said there's still more to be done, including talking to our local and national elected officials.

"I've done CPR on so many kids in my lifetime that I never want to do it again. And unfortunately, I may be doing it again today or tomorrow," said Curtis.

For more information about the Black Fire Brigade click here.