Chicago Blackhawks name Jeff Blashill as new head coach

Thursday, May 22, 2025 4:16PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks have named Jeff Blashill as their new head coach in an announcement Thursday.

Blashill, 51, spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning and was also the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings from 2015-2022.

"Jeff is an incredibly smart and talented coach who boasts more than 25 years of coaching experience across developmental leagues, the NHL and the world stage," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. "He's thrived when in a position to develop young players and has shown he's capable of blending that into overall team success, a vision and philosophy we share for where we are today and where we see our team in the future. We couldn't be more excited for what's to come under Jeff's direction."

The Hawks have been searching for a new head coach ever since the club fired Luke Richardson midway through the season.

