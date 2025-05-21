Chicago Mayor Johnson says he's done everything he can to keep Bears stadium in city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson says he's done everything he can to keep the Bears in Chicago.

Recently, the team said it's focusing on Arlington Heights for a new stadium instead of one along the Chicago lakefront.

The Bears purchased the old Arlington racetrack property two years ago.

Johnson says he hasn't closed the door on a lakefront stadium or one on the site of the former Michael Reese hospital.

"There's no person in politics in this state that has worked as hard as I have to help to support the Bears' effort to stay in Chicago," Johnson said.

Gov. JB Pritzker has said he is not opposed to state funding for a stadium, but it has to provide a benefit for taxpayers.