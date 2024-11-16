Chicago boosting efforts to sue Northbrook woman as 'city's worst landowner'

Chicago is boosting its efforts to pursue a suburban businesswoman, who it claims is the 'city's worst landowner.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is boosting its efforts to pursue a suburban businesswoman, who it claims is the 'city's worst landowner.' This comes after an investigation by the Illinois Answers Project and Block Club Chicago.

Chicago is now suing Northbrook resident Suzie B. Wilson - and her real estate company - for millions in unpaid municipal tickets. This stems from an ongoing legal battle over a hazardous dumping ground Wilson failed to clean up on Chicago's south side.

City attorneys accuse Wilson and her sister, Swedlana Dass, of concealing their wealth by transferring their local properties to businesses based in South Dakota, leaving the Illinois' companies that owe the city millions of dollars "completely insolvent." The transfers started after Illinois Answers Project and Block Club Chicago first revealed that their businesses owed the city more than $15 million in unpaid tickets for such violations as overgrown weeds and garbage on vacant lots the businesses owned.

You can read more about the city's lawsuit at illinoisanswers.org.