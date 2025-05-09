24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass as pontiff in Sistine Chapel

The new pope is in fact a White Sox fan, his brother says

ByLiz Nagy
Friday, May 9, 2025 11:05AM
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass as pontiff
Pope Leo XIV gave his first Mass as pontiff in the Sistine Chapel before the cardinals who appointed him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pope Leo XIV is just beginning his first full day as pontiff.

He led Mass at the Sistine Chapel and speaking before the cardinals who appointed him.

The pope makes history as the first American and he is from Chicago.

Pope Leo XIV gave his first homily beginning in English, another moment marking the significance for American Catholics.

Video shows personal moments that played out behind closed doors overnight, including the pope making a surprise appearance inside the Vatican Palace, where he lived until Thursday night.

He greeted the faithful, took photos with people, gave smiles and shook hands and gave everyone a blessing.

Father Jack Wall, who is pastor emeritus at Old St. Pat's, was in St. Peter's Square when all of this played out Thursday, spoke about what this means to Catholics in Chicago.

"Just an amazing gift to experience someone who came from one of our neighborhoods, I actually grew up in the same communities he did and went to the same grammar school, and to see somebody coming from our toots and raised by his family and good families that come out of our Church experience, it's just amazing," Fr. Wall said. "One of us. There's a great line in scripture, 'What good can ever come out of Nazareth?' It has that same feeling from Dolton, Illinois. This man has come forward and all of his gifts and talent will now be given to the world...I get very emotional even thinking about it."

Wall said that is what he was feeling when seeing an American pope on the balcony.

