Chicago celebrates as South Side-born Pope Leo XIV' elevated to pontiff

America Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the first American pope, and he will take name Pope Leo XIV.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Of course Chicagoans are celebrating the new pope at home as well.

A Mass of Thanksgiving is set to start Friday morning where Catholics from across the area will come together to celebrate the historic moment of the first American pope, who was also born right here in Chicago.

Reaction to the announcement of 69-year-old Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, who is from the South Side and raised in south suburban Dolton, has poured in from across the area.

At the Catholic Theological Union in Hyde Park, where Pope Leo XIV was getting his Master's of Divinity, there's a grainy yearbook picture of Prevost from 1981.

Those that know him at the school describe Prevost as "down to earth"with a great sense of humor.

Sister Barbara Reed, the president of the school, says Pope Leo was simply known as 'Bob' in those days.

Reed said that never in her wildest dreams did she think the small Hyde Park school would produce now the leader of the Catholic Church.

"I couldn't have heard what I just thought I heard and I had to wait again to listen to hear them say it and then they went on to say Augustinian and I said, 'Oh my gosh! It really is,'" Reed said.

At Holy Name Cathedral. the church was actually in Mass when the news broke about Prevost being elected pope.

Father Gregory Sakowicz says the cathedral erupted as if the Bears had won the Super Bowl.