Businesses react to mayor's proposed liquor tax hike in budget plan

One proposal for fixing the nearly billion-dollar budget hole is to tax liquor sales even more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, a committee held another hearing for the mayor's proposed budget plan.

But some in the Chicago hospitality industry say an increased alcohol tax would drive customers out of the city and into the suburbs.

"We already pay, among the hospitality industry, the highest beverage taxes in the whole Midwest and some of the highest in the country," Pat Doerr, with the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago said. "City Hall's proposed tax increase would make us the second-highest taxes on the enjoyment of beer, wine and spirits in the whole country."

City Council will continue to hold budget hearings over the next few weeks, and the budget must be finalized by the end of the year.

