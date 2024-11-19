Chicago City Council considers mayor's new $150M property tax hike proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago City Council going department by department on Tuesday to come up with a new city budget before the year ends.

The City's Budget and Government Operations Committee discussed the massive budget gap of nearly $1 billion.

A new possible solution suggested higher taxes on streaming services and cloud computing. The idea is that it could help cut the mayor's proposed property tax hike in half.

On Tuesday during an 11 a.m. press conference Mayor Brandon Johnson said he cut his $300 million property tax increase down to $150 million.

Johnson said they landed on that number over the weekend during negotiations.

City Comptroller Chasse Rehwinkle also joined Johnson's press conference on Tuesday.

Alderperson Silvana Tabares, who represents the 23rd Ward, told ABC7 Chicago she is not in favor of any property tax hike before the meeting went into session.

The hearing focused on the Chicago Fire Department's needs for the 2025 budget.

Union members said CFD has been operating for over three years without a contract. Adding that the department needs 40 more ambulances in their fleet.

Negotiations are set to continue through the day. City council has extended budget hearings until early December.

