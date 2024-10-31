Lincoln Park Mr. Submarine, MONEYGUN bar in West Loop broken into 20 minutes apart: Chicago police

Ricobene's in Bridgeport robbed earlier Thursday, as well
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people broke into a Mr. Submarine in Lincoln Park early Thursday morning, making off with money and two cash registers.
The suspects broke the front glass door about 3:10 a.m. in the 1500-block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.
Investigators said the suspects sped off in a waiting vehicle, with two others inside.
The cash registers were recovered a short time later.
No one was in custody later Thursday. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Just 20 minutes later, thieves smashed their way into the MONEYGUN bar in the 600-block of West Lake Street in the West Loop.
Several people got inside, but it's unclear if they took anything.
There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Ricobene's in Bridgeport was also robbed just after 2:30 a.m., police said.
Police are not saying whether the crimes are connected.
