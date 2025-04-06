2 hospitalized in crash near Millennium Park after driver runs red light, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old driver caused a downtown car crash after running a red light Sunday morning near Millennium Park, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near East Monroe and South Columbus Drive in the Loop, police said.

A driver, a 19-year-old man, who was traveling eastbound on Monroe when he allegedly disobeyed a solid red light, CPD said. He then struck a vehicle traveling northbound on Columbus.

The driver of the other vehicle, 47-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

The 19-year-old driver was also taken to a hospital after he had a cut to his forehead due to the crash.

Citations are pending as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

