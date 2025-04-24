3 children, 2 adults injured in Little Village crash, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three children and two adults were injured in a crash Thursday on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened near West 26th Street and South Whipple Street in Little Village, Chicago fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed that three minors and two adults were injured in the crash. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The exact ages and genders of the crash victims were not yet known.

No other injuries were reported.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information about the crash.