Girls compete in National Chess Championship at McCormick Place

Hundreds of girls competed in the 20th annual Kasparov Chess Foundation All-Girls National Chess Championship at McCormick Place in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Their focus is unwavering. Their decisions are calculated and meticulous. Their love for chess is unmatched.

"Problem solving is what we need in life to help us do stuff," tournament competitor Antoinette Borketey said.

Young ladies went head-to-head in the 20th annual Kasparov Chess Foundation All-Girls National Chess Championship.

"I usually like playing in tournaments because it's really fun and I like to practice a lot," tournament competitor Darya Byelashova said.

Organized at tables inside McCormick Place, hundreds of girls from across the country and even around the world quietly sat across from their opponent, carefully considering each move. You could hear a pin drop.

"Most of these players are in their chess clubs usually one to two hours a week, but beyond that they are studying on their own time," tournament organizer David Heiser said. "We've got 33 states here, District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Island, Canada and we have an American student from the U.K."

Outside of the tournament room, words of encouragement were written on sticky notes from one girl to another. It was a reminder that everyone is getting a little better together.

"It doesn't feel like a competition except for the chess part," tournament competitor Evelyn Jones said. "You get to make friends with kids from different schools."

Jones, 8, traveled from New York to play in this weekend's tournament. She had advice for other girls getting ready to make their first move into competitive chess.

"Just be calm," Jones said. "When you're at a big tournament, don't rush yourself to learn more and more stuff to help get better. Just relax, it helps you do better in the tournament."

Some wise words from a rising chess queen.