Christmas tree recycling programs begin soon in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the end of the holiday season fast approaching, those who decorated their homes with a real tree this Christmas can plan where to drop it off to be recycled instead of sending it to a landfill.

Chicago and surrounding suburbs have tree recycling programs operating through January.

City residents can drop off real trees at one of 27 parks throughout the city from Jan. 11-25.

For more information, call 311 or visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/chicago-recycles/home/holiday-tree-recycling.html for a full list of drop-off addresses. Only trees are accepted at the sites - no wreaths or garland.

Chicago's Christmas tree recycling program was organized by the Department of Streets and Sanitation and the Chicago Park District in 1990.

The program recycled over 20,000 trees last year.