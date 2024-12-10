City Council Finance, Budget committees set to consider Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The battle over Chicago's budget could be one step closer to being over as two key City Council committees comb through Mayor Brandon Johnson's latest budget proposal.

Both the city's Finance and Budget committees meet Tuesday to review the proposed budget.

The proposed budget must pass through the committees before a full City Council vote, which could come as soon as Friday.

The proposed budget includes a $68/5 million property tax hike, but no layoffs.

It also includes expected revenues from a ride share congestion tax, raising weekend parking rates and an increase in the price of checkout bags to $0.10.

The City Council already rejected the mayor's initial budget which included a $300-million property tax hike and a second budget offer which had $150-million proposed hike.

And while some City Council members say they still have concerns about a property tax hike and the size of the budget, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says his proposed budget looks to serve the people of the city of Chicago.

"That's what is right about this budget," Mayor Johnson said. "It invests in people. We don't cut services and lay people off and my team is working regularly to work with the governor's team to find progressive revenue."

This latest proposed budget also calls for some programs like the guaranteed basic income program that gives qualifying households $500 a month for a year to be eliminated.

The city must pass an approved budget by the end of the year.