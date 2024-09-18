Chicago City Council expected to take up ShotSpotter contract at meeting

Supporters of the ShotSpotter technology in City Council are expected to make an effort to prevent Mayor Brandon Johnson from extending the coenact.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's ShotSpotter debate is expected to come to a head at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to get rid of the technology, but he faces a fight as some City Council members fight to save the gun detection technology.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has condemned the system calling it a costly waste of taxpayer Monday and "little more than a walk-in-talkie on a pole."

At Wednesday's City Council meeting, proponents of the system will try to round up the 34-votes needed to prevent the mayor from taking ShotSpotter offline. ShotSpotter's contract expires next week.

READ MORE: CEO sits down with ABC7 as clock ticks down on ShotSpotter contract

Some aldermen are backing an ordnance that would give Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling the power to extend the existing ShotSpotter deal or enter into a new contract for similar technology.

City records actually peg the overall expenditure on ShotSpotter at $53 million so far.

ShotSpotter is in place in 12 of Chicago's 22 police district.

A group of City Council members supporting the gun detection technology plan on having a news conference Wednesday morning in advance of City Council to talk new data they say supports keeping the system.