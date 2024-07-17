Council passes ordinance that would impose fines after antisemitic flyers found in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago City Council took up the topic of "hate littering" Wednesday, and whether those who leave antisemitic flyers can be fined.

An ordinance was agreed upon.

The ordinance was originally introduced by 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen back in April, after a series of incidents in Lincoln Park, in which residents were waking up to find flyers with antisemitic messaging placed on their vehicles and doorsteps.

In one specific instance, it was not just flyers. Pellets that appeared to be rat poison were placed inside dozens of baggies along with the flyers.

Because there is no victim, and hate speech is protected, police are generally powerless to do anything about instances like this one. And that's where the ordinance comes in.

It would impose fines of between $500 and $1,000 on anyone caught placing any materials that can be considered threatening on people's private property in Chicago.

And it does so in a way that Alderman Knudsen hopes will avoid a First Amendment legal challenge.

The ordinance takes effect 10 days from passage and publication.

And, crucially, it takes effect before the Democratic National Convention, which the sponsors hoped for at the beginning of this process, in order to attempt to discourage any increase in this type of activity during the convention.