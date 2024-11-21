24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed, 13 others hurt after stolen car crashes into CTA bus on South Side: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 21, 2024 12:05PM
1 killed, 13 others hurts after stolen car crashes into CTA bus: police
The crash happened near West 60th Street and South State Street on Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed, and 13 others were hurt after a crash involving a CTA bus on Wednesday on the city's South Side.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. near West 60th Street and South State Street, near Englewood and Washington Park, according to Chicago police.

Police said three suspects were speeding in a stolen car on State Street onto oncoming traffic.

The offending vehicle then crashed into a car and a CTA bus at the intersection.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Ten victims, including the driver of CTA bus #59, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The three suspects were taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chicago police said they found four firearms in the stolen car.

Charges are pending.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW