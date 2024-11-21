1 killed, 13 others hurt after stolen car crashes into CTA bus on South Side: police

The crash happened near West 60th Street and South State Street on Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed, and 13 others were hurt after a crash involving a CTA bus on Wednesday on the city's South Side.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. near West 60th Street and South State Street, near Englewood and Washington Park, according to Chicago police.

Police said three suspects were speeding in a stolen car on State Street onto oncoming traffic.

The offending vehicle then crashed into a car and a CTA bus at the intersection.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Ten victims, including the driver of CTA bus #59, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The three suspects were taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chicago police said they found four firearms in the stolen car.

Charges are pending.

