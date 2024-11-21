14 injured in crash involving CTA bus on South Side, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 14 people were injured in a crash involving a CTA bus and two other vehicles Wednesday evening on the city's South Side.

The crash happened near West 60th Street and South State Street, near Englewood and Washington Park, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Four of the 14 people injured were in critical condition, CFD officials said. One of those four people was very critical.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it become available.