2 seriously injured in crash involving Chicago police squad car in Roseland, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a crash involving a Chicago Police Department squad car on the city's South Side.

It was not immediately clear if Chicago police officers were among those injured.

The crash happened near 107 Street and South Parnell Avenue, authorities said.

Two people were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

