WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 seriously injured in crash involving Chicago police squad car in Roseland, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 5, 2024 1:43AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a crash involving a Chicago Police Department squad car on the city's South Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It was not immediately clear if Chicago police officers were among those injured.

The crash happened near 107 Street and South Parnell Avenue, authorities said.

Two people were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW