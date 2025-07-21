3 teen girls struck by vehicle in South Austin, Chicago police say

Three teen girls were struck by a vehicle Sunday on West Jackson Boulevard in South Austin, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenage girls were struck by a vehicle Sunday on the city's West Side.

The pedestrians were hit around 7:38 p.m. in the 43800 block of West Jackson Boulevard in South Austin, Chicago police said.

Three girls, ages 13, 15 and 16, were in a crosswalk when they were struck by a turning SUV driven by a 40-year-old man. The driver waited for police and fire officials to arrive.

The girls were all taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said.

Citations were issued to the driver.