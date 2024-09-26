Family seeks answers after 61-year-old bicyclist dies in Lincoln Park

A 61-year-old man, Robert Levin, died after he was riding bicycle September 2 on North Ashland Avenue in Lincoln Park, his family told ABC7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is seeking answers after, they said, a man died days after was injured in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle earlier this month on the city's North Side.

Robert Levin, 61, was riding his bike in Lincoln Park in early September when he suffered an injury, according to this family. Chicago police are only calling the incident a death investigation.

Levin is being remembered as someone who was always trying to help people. His sister, Marianne Zemil, has asked anyone with information to come forward.

Zemil said he was an avid cyclist and runner. In the past, Levin tutored children. One former student attended Levin's funeral.

"She said, 'he was more than a tutor to me. He changed my life,'" Zemil said.

Chicago police confirmed an unconscious 61-year-old man was found by officers around 7:16 a.m. on September 2 in the 2400 block of North Ashland Avenue, but police did not confirm any information about a possible hit-and-run crash.

The man who was found on Ashland was unresponsive and he was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

Chicago police have classified the incident as a death investigate, pending autopsy results.

No further information from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office was immediately available.