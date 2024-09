Car crashes into Jackson Park Harbor on South Side, authorities say

A Chicago car crash Sunday resulted in a vehicle going into the water at Lake Michigan's Jackson Park Harbor on the South Side, authorities said.

A Chicago car crash Sunday resulted in a vehicle going into the water at Lake Michigan's Jackson Park Harbor on the South Side, authorities said.

A Chicago car crash Sunday resulted in a vehicle going into the water at Lake Michigan's Jackson Park Harbor on the South Side, authorities said.

A Chicago car crash Sunday resulted in a vehicle going into the water at Lake Michigan's Jackson Park Harbor on the South Side, authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car plunged into the Jackson Park Harbor Sunday evening on the city's South Side.

The tail lights of the car could be seen underwater.

The submersion of the care happened after it was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Marquette Drive, Chicago authorities said.

A male driver was pulled from the car and taken to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition, authorities said.

No one was else was injured.

No further information was immediately available.