4 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash: Chicago fire officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 15, 2024 2:15AM
4 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash: Chicago police
A Chicago crash involving a semi injured 4, including 3 children, near 63rd and Western on the South Side Saturday night, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including three children, were injured in a crash on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

The crash, which appeared to involve a car and a semitrailer, took place near the intersection of Western Avenue and 63rd Street, Chicago fire officials said about 7 p.m.

Three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, and one adult was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, CFD said.

Fire officials did not provide any additional information about those injured.

SEE ALSO: Niles woman dead, 2 others critically injured after South Loop crash: Chicago police

Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

