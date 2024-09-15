4 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash: Chicago fire officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including three children, were injured in a crash on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

The crash, which appeared to involve a car and a semitrailer, took place near the intersection of Western Avenue and 63rd Street, Chicago fire officials said about 7 p.m.

Three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, and one adult was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, CFD said.

Fire officials did not provide any additional information about those injured.

Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.