Man taken to hospital in critical condition after crashing into NW Side Dollar Tree: Chicago police

There was a Chicago crash Thursday. A man is critical after crashing into a Milwaukee Avenue Dollar Tree in Jefferson Park, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 83-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after crashing into a Dollar Tree on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The man, who was driving a Nissan, crashed into the store's front window about 12:25 p.m. in the 5300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park, police said.

The man was taken to Resurrection hospital in critical condition after the crash.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Video of the scene showed merchandise spilling out of the shattered front window.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.