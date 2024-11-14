24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Officers among 3 injured after Chicago police squad car involved in Bronzeville crash, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, November 14, 2024 3:44AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police squad car was involved in a crash Wednesday on the city's South Side.

The crash happened around 4:16 p.m. in the 4700 block of South King Drive, CPD officials said.

The Chicago Police Department squad car had its lights and sirens on when it got into a crash with a Chevy Malibu, CPD said.

Two officers were taken to the hospital and are in good condition.

The driver of the Malibu went to the hospital and is okay too, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

