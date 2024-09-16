Chicago man killed in Eisenhower Expressway rollover crash: Cook County medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person died in a rollover crash early Monday morning along the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side, Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The crash happened on the outbound exit ramp of Interstate 290 at the Cicero Avenue interchange.

The Cicero ramp was closed after the crash, while state police investigated.

It has since reopened to traffic.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person killed as 29-year-old Terrance K. Mitchell of Chicago.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the fatal crash or if anyone else was involved.