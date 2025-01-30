2 in custody after man found dead, tied up in Norwood Park basement, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people of interest are in custody in a gruesome homicide investigation on the city's far Northwest Side.

The crime happened on Sunday at about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 7600-block of Talcott Avenue.

A woman told Chicago police she found her brother, 63-year-old George Levin, tied up in a basement bedroom in Norwood Park.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not been revealed.

Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation.

The coroner's office later said Levin died of multiple injuries and assault.

On Thursday, Chicago police said two persons of interest are in custody.

No other information was available.

