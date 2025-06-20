3 arrested after theft at Nordstrom store on Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are in custody after they allegedly stole from a Nordstrom store on the Magnificent Mile,

The crime happened around 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue near Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Investigators said four men entered the store and took off with merchandise without paying.

The suspects tried getting away in a stolen white SUV but crashed it a short while later, Chicago police. Three suspects were arrested at the scene.

Charges are pending. Police are still looking for a fourth person.

No further information was immediately available.

