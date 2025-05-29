3 young children stabbed in Greater Grand Crossing, woman in custody, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three young children were stabbed and seriously injured Wednesday on the city's South Side

The stabbings happened around 5:44 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Harvard Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old woman brought three injured children to St. Bernard Hospital after she allegedly stabbed each of them with a sharp object, police said.

The victims, a 1-year-old girl and two boys, ages 3 and 5, were cut on their right wrists, Chicago police said. They were moved to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The woman was placed into custody and charges are pending, CPD said.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood