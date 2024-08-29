WATCH LIVE

4 arrested after theft of TVs from train in Englewood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 29, 2024 12:06PM
Four people were taken into custody after Chicago police said they were caught steeling TVs from a train.

The incident occurred in the 6300-block of South Wentworth Avenue at about 1:37 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found the four suspects loading items from a train onto the bed of a truck, police said.

The suspects attempted to flee, but police said they were all arrested after a short foot pursuit.

A total of 39 flatscreen TVs were recovered, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating and charges are pending, police said.

