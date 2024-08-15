WATCH LIVE

Metra delayed near Oak Park due to investigation near Union Pacific train, Chicago police say

Metra UP-W trains were delayed Thursday near Oak Park due to an investigation near a stopped Union Pacific train, Chicago police said.
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 6:36PM

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating an incident involving a freight train stopped on the tracks Thursday afternoon near Oak Park.

Chopper 7 was over the scene where police activity could be seen.

The incident involved a Union Pacific train, Chicago police told ABC7. CPD is monitoring the scene as Union Pacific investigates.

Over a dozen boxes of what appeared to be for Insignia Fire TVs could be seen on the side of the train tracks.

Metra UP-W trains have been delayed due to the police activity.

ABC7 has reached out to Union Pacific. No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

