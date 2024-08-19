4 teens arrested minutes after armed robberies in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teenagers were arrested less than an hour after a string of armed robberies on the city's West Side, police said.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 25-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 600-block of Leclaire Avenue.

About 20 minutes later, a 30-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 800 block of N. Laramie Avenue, police said.

Ten minutes after the second crime, Chicago police arrested four teenagers around 6:33 a.m.in the 5200-block of North Ave in North Austin.

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy.

All are facing two felony counts for armed robbery.

Due to their age, Chicago police did not identify the suspects.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood