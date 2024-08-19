WATCH LIVE

4 teens arrested minutes after armed robberies in South Austin, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 19, 2024 12:08PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teenagers were arrested less than an hour after a string of armed robberies on the city's West Side, police said.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 25-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 600-block of Leclaire Avenue.

About 20 minutes later, a 30-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 800 block of N. Laramie Avenue, police said.

Ten minutes after the second crime, Chicago police arrested four teenagers around 6:33 a.m.in the 5200-block of North Ave in North Austin.

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy.

All are facing two felony counts for armed robbery.

Due to their age, Chicago police did not identify the suspects.

