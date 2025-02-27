5-year-old girl abducted by biological mother at school in Austin returned safe, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young girl was found safe and has been returned after she was abducted earlier this month on the West Side when her biological mother, who does not have custody, picked her up from school, Chicago police said.

The girl, 5, was reported missing by her biological grandmother, who has full custody, police said.

The girl was allegedly abducted when her biological mother picked her up from school around noon February 12 in the 200 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin, the grandmother told Chicago police.

The biological mother has stopped taking the daughter to school and has not returned her to the grandmother, police said.

The girl was last seen wearing her school uniform, which has a light blue polo and dark blue pants, police said. The location of the child's biological mother was not known.

No further information was immediately available.

