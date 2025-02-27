24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
5-year-old girl abducted by biological mother at school in Austin, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 2:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young girl has been abducted by her biological mother, Chicago police said.

The girl, 5-year-old Terianna Miller, was reported missing by her biological grandmother, who has full custody, police said.

Miller was allegedly abducted when her biological mother picked her up from school around noon February 12 in the 200 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin, the grandmother told Chicago police.

No further information was immediately available.

