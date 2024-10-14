Abraham Lincoln monument vandalized in Lincoln Park, police on scene

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A monument in honor of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized on Monday in Lincoln Park.

"Abraham Lincoln The Man" is located near the Chicago History Museum on North Boulevard and Dearborn Street.

ABC7 Chicago cameras captured as graffiti covered the monument on Monday morning.

Police closed off the area and were on the scene.

It is unknown if anybody was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

