ATM stolen from Englewood convenience store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ATM was stolen from an Englewood convenience store Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the store at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6600-block of South Halsted Street.

After arriving, officers found the front door of the store had been pried open and that an ATM had been stolen, police said.

Police said a black SUV may have been used by the suspects in the burglary.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

