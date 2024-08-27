WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ATM stolen from Englewood convenience store, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 10:21AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ATM was stolen from an Englewood convenience store Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the store at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6600-block of South Halsted Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

After arriving, officers found the front door of the store had been pried open and that an ATM had been stolen, police said.

Police said a black SUV may have been used by the suspects in the burglary.

SEE ALSO: South Side store targeted by crash-and-grab burglars for 3rd time in month, owner says

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW