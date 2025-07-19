Buildings vandalized with swastikas in Pilsen, including Latino community center, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple buildings were vandalized with swastikas early Saturday on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

A Latino community center told ABC7 they were among the targets.

The crimes happened around midnight Friday night into Saturday at three buildings in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road and one building the 2500 block of South Central Park in the Pilsen area, police said.

An unknown offender or offenders spray painted the exterior walls of the buildings, CPD said. No arrests have been made.

Latinos Progresando told ABC7 their building's door was spray painted with a swastika.

"We were targeted along with at least four other entities that are based in and provide services for the Mexican community," a statement from the group read in part. "Latinos Progresando will not back away from our values or be deterred from our work because of this heinous criminal act. We are not going anywhere."

