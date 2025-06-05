24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Burglars break into Alo Yoga store on Mag Mile, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 5, 2025 12:21PM
Police said the break in happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars broke into a clothing store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Thursday, according to police.

The break-in happened at about 4:30 a.m. at Alo Yoga in the 700-block of North Michigan Avenue, according to police.

Video captured by ABC7 shows a glass door of the business shattered. Some clothing tags were also seen scattered on the sidewalk.

Police said four male suspects broke in and took merchandise.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

